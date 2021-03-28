Brown, Hoyt

X

Hoyt Marvin Brown age 92 of Canton, GA passed away Friday March 26, 2021 at Northside Hospital Atlanta. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Mr. Brown is survived by his son; Charles (Linda) Brown, Canton, GA, daughter; Susan (Louie) Jackson, Cumming, GA, sisters; Geneva Johnson, Jasper, GA, Annie Mae Bingham, Calhoun, GA, Hazel Lewis, Plymouth Falls, Oregon, 7 grandchildren; Ashley Guffey, Matt Brown, Jerry Brown, Autumn Brown, Patsy Cline, Tim Brown, Amanda Wilkin and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; Viola Brown, sons; Hoyt Marvin Brown, JR, Billy Brown and grandson; Hoyt "Butch" Marvin Brown III. The staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown Family.

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

