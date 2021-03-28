BROWN, Hoyt
Hoyt Marvin Brown age 92 of Canton, GA passed away Friday March 26, 2021 at Northside Hospital Atlanta. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Mr. Brown is survived by his son; Charles (Linda) Brown, Canton, GA, daughter; Susan (Louie) Jackson, Cumming, GA, sisters; Geneva Johnson, Jasper, GA, Annie Mae Bingham, Calhoun, GA, Hazel Lewis, Plymouth Falls, Oregon, 7 grandchildren; Ashley Guffey, Matt Brown, Jerry Brown, Autumn Brown, Patsy Cline, Tim Brown, Amanda Wilkin and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; Viola Brown, sons; Hoyt Marvin Brown, JR, Billy Brown and grandson; Hoyt "Butch" Marvin Brown III. The staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown Family.
