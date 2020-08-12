Brown, Helen

BROWN (HOULIHAN), Helen Haywood Helen Haywood Houlihan Brown born in Lyndon, KY. on December 21, 1918 passed away at the age of 101 1/2 years while being cared for at The Atria on Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Helen was much loved by many generations of friends and family and was always full of energy with incredible health and strength, she was the last of her generation and she was a true inspiration to many. Her family home was in Crestwood, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodger Freeman Haywood and Orien Martin Stamper and her seven of siblings. She is survived by her 3 nephews and 5 nieces and many great-nieces and nephews. Graduated from Anchorage KY. High School in 1936 and studied nursing at Sacred Heart University, New York City, NY, specializing in Radiology. She was proud of being a Red Cross Grey Lady in WW11. She was preceded in death by her first husband John Joseph "Boo" Houlihan married in Louisville, KY in 1942 and her second husband Dr. Norton Sager Brown of New York, NY married September 1979, Centre Island, NY. Helen was a resident of Pee Wee Valley and Crestwood, KY, Naples, FL and Centre Island, Oyster Bay, Long Island, NY. Helen was a long time member of Matinecock Garden Club as their Horticulturist. She had a lifelong love of gardening and creating artistic floral arrangements for which she won many competitive awards. She had a great sense of humor and a love for hosting beautiful dinners for friends and family always an elegant hostess but was always completely down-to-earth. She so enjoyed watching the sail boats at the Seawanhaks Yacht Club, Centre Island, NY where she was a long time member. Helen was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Helen will be buried in Lexington, KY at a future date when a Family celebration of Helen's life can be held. The family request any contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital for Research, in lieu of flowers.



