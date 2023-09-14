BreakingNews
Brown, Hazel

Obituaries
9 hours ago
BROWN, Dr. Hazel Hargrove

Dr. Hazel Hargrove Brown, retired Atlanta Public Schools educator, passed on September 6, 2023. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

