Brown, Hazel

BROWN, Dr. Hazel Hargrove
Dr. Hazel Hargrove Brown, retired Atlanta Public Schools educator, passed on September 6, 2023. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
