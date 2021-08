BROWN, Jr., Harvey A.



Celebration of Life Service for Harvey A, Brown, Jr. of Lithonia, GA will be held Saturday, August 4, 2021, 11 AM at Brown & Young Home of Funerals. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Visitation Friday, August 13, 2021, 6:00- 8:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.