Obituaries

Brown, Gloria

File photo
File photo
Dec 1, 2023

BROWN, Gloria

Age 86, of College Park, GA, passed November 26, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, December 4, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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