Brown, George

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, George

George Talmadge Brown, age 93 of Ellijay, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. George was born on March 22, 1929, in Macon, GA, to his late parents Dalton Talmadge and Anne Evelyn (Porter) Brown. George attended Mercer University in Macon, was in the SAE fraternity, and then earned his degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University (formerly Atlanta Extension of UGA). He started at the Trust Company of Georgia as a teller in 1949. He worked for the bank for 42.5 years before retiring on December 31, 1991, as a First Vice President in Sun Trust's Holding Company. George was in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict serving at Georgia Air Force Base in California and then working at the Northern Air Command on Honshu in Japan. George was also a Businessmen's Sunday School Class Briarlake Baptist Church member. George and his wife, Winnie enjoyed many great golf trips with the Georgia Senior Golfers Association where George was a member and past President. He was also very active at Druid Hills Golf Club, enjoying tournaments and tee times with his buddies.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred (Calhoun) Brown; and sisters, Margaret Ann Chambers, and Dorothea Williamson.

George is survived by his daughters, Debbie Brown (Jeff Rupp), Ellijay, GA, Sharon Gay Brown, Versailles, KY, Cherie Lynn Brown (Tom Knox), Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Kristen (Kevin) Cooke; great-granddaughters Riley Cooke, and Taylor Cooke.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 am at the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion with the North GA Honor Guard officiating. The Interment will be at the GA National Cemetery, in Canton, GA. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the memorial service at Butcher and Bottle Restaurant in downtown Ellijay.

A special thanks goes to the staff of Manor Lake Ellijay, Compassus Hospice Care, and George's angels who kept George laughing and flirting and who provided immeasurable amounts of love and support.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of the arrangements.

