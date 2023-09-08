BROWN, Ernestine
Age 92, of Atlanta, GA, passed on August 28, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10AM; Word of Faith Love Center. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
