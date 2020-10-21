X

Brown, Emma

BROWN, Emma

Home going services for Emma Brown of Ellenwood, Georgia will be held Thursday, Ocyober 22, 2020 at 11 AM, at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. She will lie in state from 10 AM, until the time of service. Visitation WEDNESDAY from 4 PM - 6 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., DEKALB Chapel, (404) 241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

