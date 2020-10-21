BROWN, Emma



Home going services for Emma Brown of Ellenwood, Georgia will be held Thursday, Ocyober 22, 2020 at 11 AM, at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. She will lie in state from 10 AM, until the time of service. Visitation WEDNESDAY from 4 PM - 6 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., DEKALB Chapel, (404) 241-5656.

