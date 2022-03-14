Brown, Elisa

BROWN (JARVIS), Elisa Maritza



Elisa Maritza Jarvis Brown was born March 9, 1958 to Earl Jarvis Sr. and Betty Gean Davis Jarvis, in Panamá City, Panamá. Elisa completed her formative school years in Panamáwhere she obtained her Learning Disabilities Teacher degree from Instituto Superior de Especialización, Panamá, Republic of Panamá. She migrated to the United States in 1981 to join her family in Maryland. She met and married the love of her life, Alfredo Fernando Brown Sr. in 1982, and from that union, they had and raised four children, Linette, Alfredo Jr., Giselle, and Arienne Brown from Alfredo's previous marriage.



She continued her education in the United States between the years of 1993 – 2010, where she received many teaching certifications, and graduated with a Master's degree in Spanish Education and Specialist's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Piedmont College. Her professional experience includes Spanish Instructor (Jacksonville, NC), Special Education Case Study Committee Technician (Okinawa, Japan), K-5 Spanish Teacher (Georgia), Assistant Principal (Hopkins Elementary and Minor Elementary, Gwinnett County, GA), and Principal (Stripling Elementary, GA). After she retired from teaching, she held the position of Human Resources, Assistant Director Critical Needs Staff, for Gwinnett County Public Schools, where she focused on recruiting minority educators for the school system. Her passion for education was apparent to all the students, families and leaders of the districts she served. Her enthusiasm of her heritage and the Spanish language was also evident when she filmed the original 10 part series, "Spanish for Educators" on Gwinnett County Public School TV. This program was an introduction to Spanish language tailored to the needs of educators, and other school employees. Her commitment to education transcended her classroom work, and it spilled over into her community and to all the families she served. Students, who had the privilege to learn and interact with her, and their families, continued their relationships with her for many years.



Elisa lived a full life with many hobbies and interests. She was an avid dancer and traveler, and believed that life should be lived to the fullest. Elisa had the opportunity to travel with her family because of her husband Alfredo's 21 years of service in the United States Marine Corps. Because of this, she was able to leave an imprint wherever he was stationed. Elisa loved her Panamanian culture, and made sure she shared it with anyone and everyone when she had the opportunity to. She was well-known for putting together cultural groups, dances and skits that showcased Panama during her time in Japan and in the United States.



Elisa's faith and spiritual life was very important to her. She grew up as an active member of the Salvation Army in Panamá and continued her journey with God in the United States as an active member of St Patrick's Catholic Church, where she served as a Minister of the Eucharist and a member of the Women's Guild. Her devotion was demonstrated daily, with every interaction. She was dedicated to sharing her faith and love, with family, friends, and every one she met: "When You met Elisa, You met a Friend".



Elisa had a very giving nature and was renowned for contributing to many non-profits and charitable organizations (too many to mention). She was always ready to serve and provide resources to the less fortunate. She believed that she was extremely blessed, and that her purpose was to always promote a message of hope, positivity and love; a legacy that she has left very alive among every one that loved her.



On March 7, 2022, Elisa peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home at her residence surrounded by her family. To cherish her memory, she leaves her loving husband of 40 years, Alfredo Brown Sr.; her children, Arienne, Linette, Alfredo Jr. (MaRayun), Giselle; her precious grandchildren, Jayden Jai Williams, Amara Brown, Avery Brown, and Elijah Brown. She also leaves to mourn her devoted mother, Betty Jarvis; her siblings, Rubina (Rodolfo), Earl Jr. (Deborah), Vielka (Emilio), Belinda (Gilberto), and Michael (Jennifer); a multitude of nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and close friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Jarvis, Sr.



Funeral services for Elisa will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Quantico National Cemetery at 12:30 PM in Triangle, VA.



