BROWN, Edward Lloyd "EB"



Edward Lloyd Brown (EB), 74, of Cumming passed away March 29, 2021. Mr. Brown was born in Charlotte, NC and was the son of the late Hugh Robert Brown and Emma Trescott Brown. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from the University of Tennessee. Mr. Brown enjoyed a successful career in commercial mortgage lending as an executive for JP Morgan-Chase. He was also a pioneer with East Marietta Pop Warner Football, and a life-long sports fan of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons and NASCAR. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra McCalla Brown; sons, Edward L. Brown, Jr. (Melonie), Scott Brown (Sarah Ross), Jason Brown (Allison); granddaughters, Emma and Audrey Brown; brother, George Brown (Carol); sister, Lynn Taylor (Vincent); sister-in-law Anita Brown and several nieces and nephews.



If you would like to make a contribution in EB's honor they may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 3, 2021 beginning at 1 o'clock with funeral services following at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



