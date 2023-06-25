X

Brown, Edward

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROWN, Edward

December 22, 1946 - June 13, 2023

Edward Brown, 76, passed on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023,11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, Georgia, 30034. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, also at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel at 12-8 PM. Livestream Services will be provided. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Norfolk Southern faces scrutiny in NTSB hearing on Ohio derailment

Credit: admin

Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue
3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: AP

Rebellious commander ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
2h ago
The Latest

Leonard, Bebe
Baker, Colnel Brooks
2h ago
Bates, Otis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top