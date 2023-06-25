BROWN, Edward



December 22, 1946 - June 13, 2023



Edward Brown, 76, passed on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023,11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, Georgia, 30034. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, also at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel at 12-8 PM. Livestream Services will be provided. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.



South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

