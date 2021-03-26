BROWN, Edith Mildred



Edith Mildred Brown, age 86 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Known as Mrs. Brown, Millie, Edith, Mildred, Mama, or Nanny and she was the true matriarch of her family. She never went a day without speaking to each of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Brown and her high school sweetheart and husband, Ron Brown, started and ran Kiddie Kastle nursery schools from the late 1950s until the late 80s. They took care of so many children that will recount all the joyful times and life lessons they learned while under the Browns' loving care in their nursery schools. Children flocked to Mrs. Brown and could sense when someone truly cared for them and she whole-heartedly cared for each child she came in contact with.



Nanny was always so full of grace, class, and elegance. She never left the house without a full face of makeup and jewels galore to coordinate perfectly with her outfit. She had a dramatic flare that would rival the best soap opera star and in true, feisty, Scarlet O'Hara fashion she would tell you exactly what was on her mind...and we wouldn't have changed her for the world. She was loved, cherished, and one of a kind. We will miss her forever and never forget how she put her family above all else, including herself. Rest now Nanny, until we see you again.



A graveside service will be held 2 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband Ronald A. Brown. She is survived by her Daughter, Tina (Doug) Ratledge of Tehachapi, CA, Son, Matt (Paulette) Brown of Lithia Springs, grandchildren Amber Powell, Andrew Lieb, Matthew Zane Brown, Daniel Blane Brown, great-grandchildren Bodee and Brittain Powell. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.



www.carmichaelcares.com (770-435-4467)



