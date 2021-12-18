Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Brown, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROWN, Donald

Donald Escott Brown, 87, of Fayetteville passed away on December 15, 2021. He was born in Atlanta on September 23, 1934 to the late Cecil and Frances Brown. He graduated from College Park High School in 1952, and from Georgia Tech in 1961. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from Delta Air Lines after 30 years of service. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Scott Brown. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown; daughter, Beth McElhenny (Martin); son, Clifford Brown; daughter-in-law, (Kim); grandchildren, Nicholas and Mykenzi Brown; and nephew Matt Brown (Cindy). He was beloved by his additional blended family numbering 3 children, Carol, Alan, and Bobby (Lynne) Suarez, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church North, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reeves, Dorothy
Primm, Becky
Griffith, Joanna
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top