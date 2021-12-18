BROWN, Donald



Donald Escott Brown, 87, of Fayetteville passed away on December 15, 2021. He was born in Atlanta on September 23, 1934 to the late Cecil and Frances Brown. He graduated from College Park High School in 1952, and from Georgia Tech in 1961. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from Delta Air Lines after 30 years of service. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Scott Brown. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown; daughter, Beth McElhenny (Martin); son, Clifford Brown; daughter-in-law, (Kim); grandchildren, Nicholas and Mykenzi Brown; and nephew Matt Brown (Cindy). He was beloved by his additional blended family numbering 3 children, Carol, Alan, and Bobby (Lynne) Suarez, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church North, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

