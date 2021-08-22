Brown, Deborah

BROWN (GAVENTA), Deborah Anne



Deborah Anne Gaventa Brown (66) died peacefully July 24, 2021. Born in Tampa, Florida, Deborah moved to Tallahassee as a child. She obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Florida State University (1977) and a Master of Fine Arts degree at Yale University (1980). Deborah studied with established artists while living in New York City, was Artist in Residence at Goddard College in Vermont, and directed a non-profit arts center in Tampa. A 20 year career with GTE, Verizon, and AT&T began in St Petersburg FL, continued in Santa Barbara CA where she married and had children, and in Atlanta where she moved in 2001. Deborah was a loving mom whose Atlanta home was adorned with family photos, art, and lovely gardens. She volunteered with New Georgia Project and many other important efforts. Deborah is predeceased by parents, Harry Reymer and Betty Anne Gaventa, and survived by children Jack, Ayliffe and Nathan Brown, sister Suzanne Gaventa Folger (Gray), niece Anna Folger, aunt Mary Alice Braukman, cousins Howard Braukman, Stacy Braukman, Bill (Beverly) Gaventa, John (Juliet) Gaventa, and other family members. Donations in Deborah's honor may be made to Planned Parenthood, New Georgia Project, or ASPCA. A celebration of life will be planned for a later time.

