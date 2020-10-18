X

Brown, DaQuan

DaQuan Amazing Brown April 4, 2008 - Oct. 19, 2019 It has been one year that our Lord God called you home for you Heavenly assignment. You are Forever Loved Forever Missed but your light & smile will always shine here on Earth. Love Momma, Daddy, Dajah, TyQuan, Destiny & the entire Wyatt, Boston, Brown Family. For Donations cash app $4Quanie

