Brown, Crosby

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BROWN, Crosby

Mr. Crosby Alexander Brown, age 69, of Lithonia died April 9, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 11:00 AM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel. Interment: Georgia National Cemetery. Visitation TODAY 12 noon-5 PM at Grissom-Clark FH. Service will be live streamed at www.grissom-clarkfh.com, 404-373-3191.

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30017

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

