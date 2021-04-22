BROWN, Crosby
Mr. Crosby Alexander Brown, age 69, of Lithonia died April 9, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 11:00 AM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel. Interment: Georgia National Cemetery. Visitation TODAY 12 noon-5 PM at Grissom-Clark FH. Service will be live streamed at www.grissom-clarkfh.com, 404-373-3191.
Funeral Home Information
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA
30317
https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral