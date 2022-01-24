Brown, Charlesey

BROWN (WHITEHEAD), Charlesey



Mrs. Charlesey Ann Whitehead Brown, 95, of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Hartwell GA.



Born on August 23, 1926, she was a native of Atlanta and daughter of the late Charles Hinson Whitehead and Mary Amelia Watson Whitehead. Mrs. Brown was a graduate of the University of Georgia and Georgia State University. She retired from the Atlanta Public School System, where she taught First and Second Grade.



After retiring from teaching, Charlesey enjoyed being a part of The Piano Gallery of Atlanta, because of her love of music. She also became involved in giving back to her community. Mrs. Brown was a member of the Atlanta Steinway Society, Pro-Mozart Society of Atlanta, English Speaking Union-Atlanta Branch, Alliance Theater-STARS Volunteer Guild, Salvation Army, DAR, The Butterfly Society, Atlanta Women's Club, Native Atlantans Club, Georgia Trust, Georgia Council for International Visitors and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Guild. Mrs. Brown was a lifelong member of the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and the Harmony Sunday School Class.



Survivors include her three nephews: Charles W. Grant (Angie) and James W. Grant (Tanya) all of Hartwell, GA and J. D. Hughes of Linville, NC; a great-niece: Nicole Grant Bonds (Cameron) and five great-nephews: Adam Grant, Avery Hughes, Grant Hughes, Jimmy Grant and Logan Grant. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Gene Bowen Brown; a sister: Jane W. Grant and her beloved niece: Amelia Grant Hughes.



A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Charlesey Brown's will be held in the Spring of 2022 at the Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs GA with Rev. Jennifer Ham and Rev. Julie Wright officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305



The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.


