Brown, Carlotta

Carla Brown of Brookhaven, GA, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, after a prolonged illness. She will be buried at the Georgia Veterans National Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.



Born in Milledgeville, GA, January 15, 1951, she was a graduate of Baldwin High School '69 and Armstrong State. For 25 years she was the beloved wife of Bailey Warren Brown, Jr. Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Carlotta and Ralph Lord. She is survived by her husband, Bailey Brown; her sisters, Mary Janice Dicello, Donna Webb, and Diane Lepori Liew; brother, David Lord; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews; and her stepson, Bailey Warren Brown III.



Carla had three great loves beyond her family: friends, nursing and, of course, tennis. She worked for 30 years as a RN at Emory University Hospital. Carla also was a nationally ranked senior tennis player, achieving #3 in the US in singles and #2 in the US in doubles with Jan Cochran and was active on tours with her husband in mixed doubles. She had legions of friends in the national tennis scene. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/help-support?form=FUNYWTPCJBN). The family would like to extend a special thanks to Arbor Terrace Decatur and Aveanna Hospice Care Atlanta.



