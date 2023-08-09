BROWN, C. Jean



Ms. C. Jean Brown, of Atlanta, entered into rest on August 3, 2023. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Inurnment South View Cemetery. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com





