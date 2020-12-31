BROWN, Brian S.



Insurance Executive, Volunteer Leader



Brian Sperry Brown Jr., known to many as BB died on December 27 2020th at age 93. He was a native of Savannah and a graduate of The McCallie School, where he was one of the slower members of the track team. After serving in the United States Navy during World War II he entered Georgia Tech, graduating in 1950. At Tech he was class president and a member of ANAK, ODK and Alpha Tau Omega. He entered the life insurance business and held executive position at Guardian, Canada Life and Prudential in New York, Toronto, Houston and Atlanta.



He had served as President of the American Society of CLU and ChFC and the Atlanta Humane Society. He had been Chairman of the American College Foundation of Bryn Mawr, PA, and the Educational Foundation at Georgia State University. He was a Director of the Prudential Bank and Trust Company and the Prudential Savings Bank. He had been a director of the Shepherd Center Foundation and had served as a volunteer breakfast feeder for twelve years.



He was a Life Trustee of the American College and in 1996 was awarded the College's Solomon Huebner Gold Medal. He also received the Harry I. Davis Distinguished Service from the Atlanta Association of Life Underwriters.



Brown was a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club, the Oglethorpe Club and the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. He was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati and The Society of Colonial Wars. He had served as a vestryman Junior and Senior Warden of Grace Episcopal Church in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He was a Lieutenant, USNR.



He is survived by his wife, the former Nan Stanley, son Brian S. Brown III (Jane), daughter Nancy L. Brown of Toronto (Alain Meloche), grandson Beau, Brian S. Brown IV (Jean), granddaughter Sara Begley (Jay) and four great grandchildren, Kate and Elizabeth Begley and Baxter and Jonathan Brown. His parents were the late Brian S. Brown and the late Mary Hill Brown. His maternal grandfather was the late University of Georgia Chancellor Walter B. Hill. His paternal grandfather,



a Confederate soldier, was at first Manassas and in the army Sherman pushed into Savannah, escaping by the pontoon bridge and later surrendering at Greensboro.



He was a lifelong tennis player, mediocre but dedicated, and an early morning runner. At age 80 and after a knee replacement he and a friend, Alan Press, walked Hadrian's Wall, 82.4 miles from the North Sea to the Irish Sea in seven days.



After cremation, a funeral service will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip at a time to be determined. Ashes will be interred in St Philips Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Shepherd Center 2020 Peachtree Road, N. W. 30309 or the charity of your choice.

