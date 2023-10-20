BROWN, Billy D.
Age 68, of Valdosta, GA, passed October 10, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
BROWN, Billy D.
Age 68, of Valdosta, GA, passed October 10, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral