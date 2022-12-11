BROWN, Betty Cagle



Betty Cagle Brown, age 94, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away December 8, 2022.



Betty was born in Atlanta, GA on September 13, 1928 to the late Felix and Edith (Clower) Cagle. She attended Russell High School in East Point, GA, and married David Roan Brown. They had one daughter, Judy Brown Cheely.



Betty started as an entry level cashier and eventually held the title of Employment Manager at Georgia Power where she worked for 33 years. She was a charter member of the Georgia Power Ambassador's Retiree Organization founded in 1984 and served as Chapter President of Metro Central in 1987. In 1988 she became a member of the Ambassador's Executive Committee serving as State Second Vice President and became President in 1991. She was the first female to serve as State President for the Ambassadors. She has remained a member of the Metro Central Chapter until the time of her death.



One of her greatest joys was spending time at Jackson Lake with her friends and family. Betty and Roan had a cabin for over 40 years and passed this love of the lake down to her daughter, grandchildren, and their families. She was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church for over 20 years where she made many lifelong friends, she considered family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Roan. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Mike) Cheely; grandchildren, Gary (Autumn) Cheely, Tricia (Joe) Rentz, Greg (Crystal) Cheely; great-grandchildren, Caison, Mackenzly, Cannon, Skylar, Fischer; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City.



We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.



Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com

