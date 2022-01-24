BROWN, Betty



Betty Ruth Brown, 87, of Forest Park, Georgia, passed away January 21, 2022. She was born on March 6, 1934, in Ocala, Florida, to the late Clayton Albert and Elizabeth Louise Clements. Predeceased in death by her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 70 years, Lonnie Joe Brown; daughter, Ruth Brown Snider; son, Kenneth Brown; daughter, Sherion Avis Lefevers (Arnold); six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Avis Alexander. The family will receive family and friends on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mowell with Pastor Jay Meiers officiating. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

