BROWN, Bettie



Bettie Born Brown, age 85, passed away on May 19, 2022. Bettie was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 6, 1937 to her parents Maude Couch and Westerfield Born, and is survived by her three children, Page Harty, Lynne Harty and Russell Harty and two stepchildren, Jenny Ceran and Daryl Brown; as well as 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bettie was married to Curtis Gene "Charlie" Brown, who died in 2015.



Bettie was full of energy and enthusiasm for her many projects, which included gardening, crafts, home renovation, and planning the next projects. Professionally, she was a realtor, and was an expert at turning a tired old house into a gem. When she could no longer wield a hammer and screwdriver, she turned to making elaborate doll houses, furnished with her hand-stitched, tiny oriental rugs and upholstered furniture. She was tireless, and her nickname "Bettie Boom Boom" was well-earned, as she was incapable of sitting down for more than a moment. Like a classic Southern lady, Bettie always had a smile for whomever she met.



The family wishes to thank the friendly and compassionate staff at Somerby Independent Living and Five Sisters Care for their genuine care.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11 AM in the garden at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, with reception to follow.



