Brown, Bessie

BROWN, B. Evelyn "Lyn"



Bessie Evelyn "Lyn" Brown, 83, of Athens, passed away from complications from a bad fall on January 23, 2022. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Samuel Young Brown and Marie Patterson Brown. She is survived by her brother Dr. Samuel Y. Brown, Jr. (Linda) of Metairie, LA, and sister Susan Brown of Athens.



Lyn was a native of Atlanta and attended Spring Street Elementary and Westminster Schools where she graduated with honors in 1956. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BA in 1960. In 1963 Lyn graduated from Northwestern University with a Master's degree in Audiology and worked as an audiologist in Chicago for 35 years. In 2010 she moved for health reasons to live near her sister Susan in Athens, GA, where her favorite pastime was playing bridge as a member of Fred's Bridge Club.



Before her health limitations and chronic pain became overwhelming, Lyn's life was devoted to giving, to helping others. This was evident in her time with the American Red Cross in Korea (1960-62), her years as a Girl Scout troop leader of inner-city kids in Chicago, and, most of all, her decades of service to hearing-impaired individuals of all ages. She was compassionate and caring in all these endeavors, and she was beloved by all she served. Throughout her life on this earth, Lyn truly made a difference in the lives of so many others.



We appreciate wonderful additional care that was provided by caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and by the caregivers at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Athens during her last couple of years. Central Cremation Services of Pendergrass, GA is in charge of cremation. There is no memorial service planned at this time.

