X

Brown, Barbara

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BROWN, Barbara

Barbara P. Brown of SW Atlanta passed away February 12, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Private for immediate family only. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela D. Allen; 2 sons, Joseph L. Brown, Jr. (Georgia) and Michael A. Brown, Sr. (Sonja); 3 grandchildren, Brandon A. Allen, Sr., Joseph L. Brown, III, and Michael A. Brown, Jr.; great-grandchild, Brandon A. Allen, Jr.; 3 sisters, Mary Ann Trice (Henry), Sarah Spencer (Frederick), and Sandra Trammell; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Today, Public Viewing from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.