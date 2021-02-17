BROWN, Barbara



Barbara P. Brown of SW Atlanta passed away February 12, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Private for immediate family only. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela D. Allen; 2 sons, Joseph L. Brown, Jr. (Georgia) and Michael A. Brown, Sr. (Sonja); 3 grandchildren, Brandon A. Allen, Sr., Joseph L. Brown, III, and Michael A. Brown, Jr.; great-grandchild, Brandon A. Allen, Jr.; 3 sisters, Mary Ann Trice (Henry), Sarah Spencer (Frederick), and Sandra Trammell; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Today, Public Viewing from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



