BROWN, Anne



Anne Troutman Brown, 66, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.



Anne was born on October 24, 1955, to the late Jack and Charlotte Troutman in Atlanta, GA. A lifelong Atlantan, she grew up in Ansley Park and graduated from the Lovett School in 1973. From there she attended the University of Georgia, was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and graduated in 1977 with a degree in Special Education. Anne worked as a special education teacher for the next 15 years, touching the lives of numerous children and their families, prior to having a family of her own. She later worked part time for Universal Tennis Academy at Chastain Park.



Anne met the love her life, Julian, after mutual friends set them up on a blind date. They were married on August 4, 1990, and a few years later welcomed their son, Christian. The family has been an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for over 32 years. Anne was a devoted wife and mother and the personification of the "virtuous woman". She cherished her faith, family, and friends above all else and was a lovely and gracious hostess to all. Her family has fond memories of her decorating for the holidays, baking bread and cookies, and hosting numerous birthdays, Christmas Eve, Easter, and Thanksgiving meals. She particularly loved to entertain at their beloved lake house in Hartwell, GA and spending time in her favorite spot, the back porch and dock.



Anne also had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel here and abroad. She enjoyed water skiing, horseback riding, and hiking. She was an avid walker and will certainly be remembered for her daily walks around the neighborhood with any one of a long line of dogs she and Julian have owned. Two of her favorite trips include going to the Holy Land and a mission trip their family took to Costa Rica. She always marveled at how "they went to serve others, but they end up ultimately helped us."



She will be remembered for many things by those who knew her, including her sweet nature, graceful elegance, and a smile that would light up a room. Anne was beautiful from the inside out and had a genuine care, concern, and calling to serve others. She was an active volunteer throughout her life including Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Wesley Woods Retirement Home, and Lake Forrest Elementary School. She always kept "Blessing Bags" in her car to hand out to the homeless she encountered as she went about her day. They were filled with snacks, money, and a note telling them that God loved them. Not a day went by when she was not a blessing to others.



Anne is survived by her husband of nearly 33 years, C. Julian Brown; son, Christian A. Brown; brother, Marc Troutman; sisters, Jac'lyn E. Troutman, Beth Troutman Williams (Hank); nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Katie Willie, Maggie Grady (Martin), Jack Williams (Katie), Hugh Williams (Charlotte); and 5 adoring great nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 at Peachtree Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta 30305. Reception to follow in the Williams Center at the Church. Graveside services will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 at Northview Cemetery, 201 Carolina Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peachtree Church or TGen Foundation for Cancer Research.



