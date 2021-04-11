BROWN, Ann H.



Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Ann H. Brown, of Decatur, will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, 1:00 PM at Christ the Lord of Atlanta Church, 3760 Glenwood Rd. Decatur, GA. 30032, with remains placed instate at 12:00 NOON. Reverend William Rollerson, Eulogist, Officiant. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. 30297. Ms. Ann leaves to cherish, daughters, Tia and KeKe; brothers, Benjamin Tyrone Hendricks, Marcus Hendricks (Lynn); grandchildren, Audree K. Rodriguez, Trianna C. Moss, Jeremy J. Roberts, Alivia G. Baker, Joy N. Baker; great grandson, Tremaine B. Roberts; cousin, Regina Pate Baker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3096 San Jose Dr. Decatur, GA. 30032, at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



** LIVE STREAM of Services available at 12:55 PM at https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com**

