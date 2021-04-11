ajc logo
X

Brown, Ann

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BROWN, Ann H.

Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Ann H. Brown, of Decatur, will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, 1:00 PM at Christ the Lord of Atlanta Church, 3760 Glenwood Rd. Decatur, GA. 30032, with remains placed instate at 12:00 NOON. Reverend William Rollerson, Eulogist, Officiant. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. 30297. Ms. Ann leaves to cherish, daughters, Tia and KeKe; brothers, Benjamin Tyrone Hendricks, Marcus Hendricks (Lynn); grandchildren, Audree K. Rodriguez, Trianna C. Moss, Jeremy J. Roberts, Alivia G. Baker, Joy N. Baker; great grandson, Tremaine B. Roberts; cousin, Regina Pate Baker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3096 San Jose Dr. Decatur, GA. 30032, at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

** LIVE STREAM of Services available at 12:55 PM at https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com**

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top