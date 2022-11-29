ajc logo
Brown, Angelina

BROWN, Angelina

Ms. Angelina P. Brown, of Riverdale, GA, passed on November 20, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Angelina is survived by her sister, Patricia (Perryman) Miller; aunts, Lois (Sullivan) West and Lilie Sullivan (El Paso, Texas); longtime special friend, Robert "Moon" Mullins; and a host of nephews/nieces, great-nephews/nieces, cousins, and countless friends who will forever treasure her memory. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




