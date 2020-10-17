Broughton, Willie

The family of Willie Nell Elder Broughton remembers: June 29, 1937 Oct. 17, 2018 When you left us two years ago, we were all devastated. But you didn't go alone. You took a part of each of our hearts with you. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. Sometimes we cry, but more and more, with each passing day, we smile as we remember your smile and your loving heart. You were an amazing wife, sister, sister-in-law, and friend. You will never, ever be forgotten. We love you forever and beyond Rest in Heaven Love J. R. Broughton and Family

