Broughton, Sylvia

2 hours ago

BROUGHTON, Sylvia

On November 18, 2022, Sylvia Hardaway Broughton, formerly of Moreland, Ga., passed away at her home in Dekalb County, Ga. at the age of 61 years. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Cleophas, Sr. and Mattie Lizzie Hardaway.

Visitation Services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 (12 Noon – 8 PM) at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

A Celebration of Sylvia's Life will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 Noon at The Big Miller Grove Baptist Church in Stonecrest, GA.

