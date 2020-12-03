Broughton, Sandra

X

Mrs. Sandra Hayes Broughton of SW Atlanta passed away on November 26, 2020. A Private Service for the immediate family will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Broughton, Sr.; 2 daughters, Lisa Broughton (Brendon Williamson) and Keri Broughton; son, Thomas Broughton, Jr.; parents, Zemra and Julia Hayes; and host of family and friends. On Friday, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service call be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers [vimeo.com]


