BROUGHTON, Kathryn J.



Minister Kathryn J. Broughton of Atlanta entered into rest on June 22, 2023. A private graveside was held. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, 11 AM at Cascade United Methodist Church - Midtown, 458 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral