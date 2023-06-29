X

Broughton, Kathryn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROUGHTON, Kathryn J.

Minister Kathryn J. Broughton of Atlanta entered into rest on June 22, 2023. A private graveside was held. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, 11 AM at Cascade United Methodist Church - Midtown, 458 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

