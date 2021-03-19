X

Broughton, Eunice

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BROUGHTON, Eunice

Funeral Services for Ms. Eunice Broughton, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, 5:00 PM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Ernest Benson, Officiating. Public Viewing and Visitation, will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, 12:00 NOON until 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Broughton leaves to cherish, one son, Tony Jerome (Bridget); grandsons, Justin and Jason; sisters, Rivette Benson (Ernest), Wanda Gail Kendricks; brothers, Clifford Harold, Johnny Harold; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Saturday, at 4:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

** LIVE STREAM of Services available at 4:55 PM at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com__;!!JZyed81S!2zCR8Ic9qPc_-404bZ-b2wcTzvEyMVUZsEymC54qQ1SlwNN57qcF-rTcqXqH5w0$

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.