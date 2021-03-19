BROUGHTON, Eunice



Funeral Services for Ms. Eunice Broughton, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, 5:00 PM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Ernest Benson, Officiating. Public Viewing and Visitation, will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, 12:00 NOON until 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Broughton leaves to cherish, one son, Tony Jerome (Bridget); grandsons, Justin and Jason; sisters, Rivette Benson (Ernest), Wanda Gail Kendricks; brothers, Clifford Harold, Johnny Harold; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Saturday, at 4:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



** LIVE STREAM of Services available at 4:55 PM at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com__;!!JZyed81S!2zCR8Ic9qPc_-404bZ-b2wcTzvEyMVUZsEymC54qQ1SlwNN57qcF-rTcqXqH5w0$



