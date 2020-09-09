BROUGHMAN, William Arnold "Bill" William "Bill" Arnold Broughman, 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born June 3, 1945 in Warrenton, VA, the son of the late Rev. Louis and Frances Broughman. He was known as "Bill" to most and "Poppy" to those whom he adored the most. He graduated from Mathews County High School, Gwynn's Island, VA, and NC State in 1967 with a degree in chemical engineering. He obtained his law degree in 1976, and practiced law for 44 years. He was an enlisted Marine and proudly fought in Vietnam. He had a love for learning, reading, history, ACC basketball and college football (any team but UGA!), the Atlanta Braves, deep-sea fishing, blue grass music, and most importantly, his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Lower Broughman, of 42 years, children, Michael and Lindsay Holland of Woodstock, Jeremy Broughman of Atlanta, and Ashley and Seth Slocumb of Macon, grandchildren, Chase and Chance Broughman, Emily and Dixon Holland, Burke and Annie Slocumb, brother, Gary Louis Broughman of Greenacres, FL. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hattie Ruth Slocumb. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 AM, in the courtyard at Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 LaVista Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Officiating the service will be Pastor Tommy Ferrell. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Emory Winship Cancer Institute and Bridgeway Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).



