ajc logo
X

Broshar, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROSHAR, John Chester "Jack"

John Chester (Jack) Broshar passed away on November 28, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born on December 17, 1930, in Moravia, IA, the eldest child of Chester and Bertha Broshar.

He is survived by three children, Russell of Marietta, GA, Robin Gubran of Woodstock, GA, David of Black Mountain, NC; a brother, Bill, of Lake City, FL; a sister, Janet Rushton, of Des Moines, IA; two daughters-in-law, Julie and Kim; a son-in-law, Gubran; and six loving grandchildren.

HM Patterson & Son are handling arrangements. To express your condolences, go to the Dignity Memorial website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/john-broshar-11038465




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brynn Anderson

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,0004h ago

Credit: TNS

Cobb faces 2nd state investigation into handling of absentee ballots
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits
3h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done
19h ago
The Latest

Jones, Wilene
2h ago
McCallen, Gerald
2h ago
Vinton, Edward
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top