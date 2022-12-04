BROSHAR, John Chester "Jack"



John Chester (Jack) Broshar passed away on November 28, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born on December 17, 1930, in Moravia, IA, the eldest child of Chester and Bertha Broshar.



He is survived by three children, Russell of Marietta, GA, Robin Gubran of Woodstock, GA, David of Black Mountain, NC; a brother, Bill, of Lake City, FL; a sister, Janet Rushton, of Des Moines, IA; two daughters-in-law, Julie and Kim; a son-in-law, Gubran; and six loving grandchildren.



HM Patterson & Son are handling arrangements. To express your condolences, go to the Dignity Memorial website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/john-broshar-11038465



