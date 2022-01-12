Broomfield, Matthew

Hamburger icon
Matthew Broomfield, son of Simeon and Eugenia Broomfield, passed away on December 22, 2021, at the age of 90, surrounded by his children. Mathew was born in Alston, Clarendon in Jamaica, WI and was the 15th of 16 children. Matthew emigrated to Montreal/Quebec Province, Canada and later to Queens, NY in search of opportunities for a better life. This bold decision to leave his home made an immeasurable mark on his life. His courage, work ethic, financial acumen, and love for family and friends left an indelible imprint on all that met him. Because of Matthew's outgoing nature, he never met a stranger, and his presence will be greatly missed. Matthew is survived by his three children, Margaret, Marc-Anthony, and Kimberley and his five grandchildren Brianna, Gabrielle, Frédéric, Charles and Lucas. Services will be held for Matthew at Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel in Stockbridge, GA on Friday, January 14 at 11 AM.




