Broomfield, Andrew

2 hours ago

BROOMFIELD, Jr., Andrew

Visitation Service honoring the life of Mr. Andrew Broomfield, Jr. will be held Monday, August 16, 2021, from 12 PM-8 PM at our S. Dekalb location. Due to COVID-19 MASK ARE REQUIRED IN OUR CHAPELS. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

