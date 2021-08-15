Broomfield, Andrew

BROOMFIELD, Jr., Andrew
Visitation Service honoring the life of Mr. Andrew Broomfield, Jr. will be held Monday, August 16, 2021, from 12 PM-8 PM at our S. Dekalb location. Due to COVID-19 MASK ARE REQUIRED IN OUR CHAPELS. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral