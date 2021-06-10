Broome, Mary Ruth

BROOME (PAINE), Mary Ruth



May Ruth Paine Broome, age 85, of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away on June 8, 2021 at Emory University Hospital Midtown after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 12th at Buford First United Methodist Church at 3 PM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Ruth was born in Jacksonville, Florida and lived in Atlanta most of her life. Ruth was retired from the BP Corporation having worked in Atlanta and Chicago in the legal department. She had formerly been a member of the Embry Hills United Methodist Church for more than 50 years where she was in leadership roles with the United Methodist Women (UMW), taught vacation bible school, sang in the choir and participated in many other activities. She was a member of the Silver Wings Fraternity and participated in other local organizations including Georgia Flyers, Georgia Jaycettes of which she was a past state president and was a girl scout leader. She is survived by her husband, Linton Dale Broome, married for 61 years and her 3 daughters Wanda McGill (Timothy), Renee Taylor (Alan), Cecelia Chandler (Reuben) and her brother Neil Paine, sister Linda King and her son Tony King as well as other nieces and nephews. She has 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and Sheba (her beloved cat). She will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia in early July. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Buford First United Methodist Church in her memory. Other services provided by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Georgia.



