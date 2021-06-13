Broome, Harry

BROOME, Dr., Harry Lee



Dr. Broome was born in Salisbury, NC in 1937. He was Valedictorian at Needham Broughton HS in Raleigh NC graduating in 1956, where he also became an Eagle Scout and a champion tennis player. He went on to play tennis for Davidson College graduating in 1960. He then attended UNC School of Medicine and served as a physician in the US Army as a Major stationed overseas in Korea. Returning to Fort McPherson in Atlanta, he completed his training in orthopedic surgery at Georgia Baptist (now Atlanta Medical Center) and opened a practice, Chattahoochee Orthopedic Clinic, with his longtime friend and partner, Dr. Lyn Crooms. He later practiced at Pinnacle Orthopedics.



Harry was a family man, a dog lover, a student of history, a tennis player and a bass fisherman. Mostly, however, he was a charming, honest and sincere friend to so many people and those who were lucky enough to be counted amongst them have learned the true meaning of loyalty and friendship.



He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Elizabeth Broome and his beloved dog Allie. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years and best friend, Sandra Jean (Sandy). His adoring children - Harry Jr., married to Karen, Trey, and Shawn, married to Paul Castino. His grandchildren include Payson, Evan, Anna, Jake, Abby and Michael who loved him dearly. It was mutual. His sisters, Betty and Bonnie and their extended families in North Carolina. Finally, he also leaves behind his two Portuguese Water Dogs, hundreds of dear friends, and thousands of largemouth bass fish that he put back into the water at the Suwannee River.



He is and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA on June 18, 2021 from 12 noon until 2 PM with a celebration of Harry's life following at 2 PM.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Atlanta chapter of the Humane Society.

