Broom, Peggy

BROOM (HERRELL), Peggy



Peggy Herrell Broom, 92, of Brookhaven, GA passed away on March 6, 2022 at her residence.



She was born in Villa Rica, GA on August 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Steve and Audrey (Willoughby) Herrell. She moved from this area to Brookhaven in 1955. She was Methodist by faith but actually belonged to the "Church of Nature". She enjoyed working in her yard and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their families. She was a "collector of anyone in need" and always had an open door, food and a bed for the night for anyone who needed her help. She will be missed but will be long remembered by her family and for her many kind deeds to her fellowman.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis A. (Buddy) Broom and five brothers, Donald Herrell, Melvin (Yank) Herrell, Durwood Herrell, Wayne Herrell and David Herrell.



Survivors include her daughters, Lynn (Scott) Bair and Gwyn (Steve) Simony, of Brookhaven and son, Greg (Kathy) Broom of Villa Rica; sisters, Patricia Lee of Villa Rica and Dixie Tackett of Carrollton; ten grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica, GA with Christopher Simony officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9 AM until the service hour. Interment will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody, GA.

