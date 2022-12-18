BROOM, Sr., James Ralph



James Ralph Broom, Sr., 85, of Lithia Springs went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Emily Ann McGouirk Broom and 4 children. James Ralph Broom Jr. (Susan Hoge), Kenneth Hamilton Broom, Kathleen Hilma Broom, and William Nelson Broom (Eugenia Armas).



He is survived by 8 grandchildren, Jacob Hamilton Broom, Jordan Thomas Broom, Andrew Skylar Broom, James Ralph Broom III (Amanda Libby), Caroline Emily Broom, Sergei Cupertino Valenzuela, Samuel James Broom, and Owen McGouirk Broom; and 4 great-grandchildren, Madison India Templeton-Broom, William Levi Hamilton Templeton-Broom, James Ralph Broom IV, and Victoria Ann Broom. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard Ellis Broom (Patricia Hardy), Joyce Broom Leo, Charles Howard Broom (Ann Morris). He was predeceased by his parents, Herman Thomas Broom and Ellie Mae Summers Broom; and stepmother, Noreen House Broom; and son-in-law, Augustine Leo (Joyce).



James was raised in the Hickory Level area of Villa Rica, GA and graduated in 1955 from Villa Rica High School. He spent 34 years with Southern Bell and AT&T as a telephone installer, retiring in 1991. During this time, he also served a time as the President of Local 3218 of the Communication Workers of America. He then returned to work at Six Flags over Georgia as their telephone installation and repairman for 19 years. There he enjoyed working with the young seasonal workers.



While working as a lineman for Southern Bell, his work gang would frequently eat lunch at the lunch counter inside Taylor Drugs in Austell. During one lunch in 1957, his workmates teased him until he talked to the pretty girl, Emily, who was working at the drugstore. They began dating and married on April 15, 1961.



He was proud of his children and his extended family as it grew and was known for being kind and friendly to all. The life lessons and positive example he set for his family will never be forgotten. He was generous with his time, always willing to help others with car problems, leaking faucets, cutting down a tree... He could fix ANYTHING. He was particularly skilled in home repair, constantly working to maintain his and his children's homes, and everyone else's homes. He was always laughing, quick witted with a keen sense of humor. You knew he really liked you when he gave you a nickname. He rarely told you what it was, but everyone else knew it. He also enjoyed watching the Falcons and Bulldogs, woodturning, fishing, and gardening. He loved his cats, and everyone heard "Don't mess with my cats". Back in the day, he was known for the homemade biscuits that he prepared for the Men's Brotherhood Breakfast at First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs. He leaves behind a legacy of quiet strength and wisdom, and he will be sadly missed by all that knew him.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs. Visitation with the family will be held 1 hour prior (2:00) in the same location.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the General fund of First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs or to Gideons International for the purchase of Bibles.

