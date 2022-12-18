BROOM, Candler Murphey



Candler Murphey Broom, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in Panama City, Florida at the age of 82.



Candler was the son of Charlotte M. Broom and James M. Broom and grew up in Decatur amidst family and a neighborhood full of kids. Candler was a talented athlete who lettered in five Varsity sports at Decatur High, graduating from Baylor School in Chattanooga in 1959. After high school, Candler attended Georgia Tech, graduating in 1963 with a degree in industrial management and was a devoted Ramblin' Wreck his whole life, serving as head of the golf team board.



In 1962, Candler married his high school sweetheart, Colline (Flynt) Broom. They were married 62 years. They have two children, Jennifer Collins Broom, and Candler Murphey (Bo) Broom (Holly); and was "Bops" to three grandchildren, Jake, Rhys and Edie.



Candler served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Ord, California. Coming out of the Army, Candler went to work for Austin Brown, Inc., eventually acquiring the company.



Candler, or Papa Jenaba, his Senegalese name, dedicated almost two decades of his life to improving the lives of the people of Senegal, West Africa through the Jef Jel Project. The Jef Jel Project was established from his daughter Jennifer's connections in the Peace Corps with Kelly and Karim N'Diaye. Papa Jeneba is well-known throughout Senegal because of his acts of generosity and kindness. The Jef Jel Project, under Candler's leadership and fundraising effort, has made improvements to the local education by building schools which teach young children, English, French and Arabic. Additionally benefitting intentional students through the Anna Daniel Scholarship (ADS). ADS awards qualifying girls scholarships, providing finances, taking young girls through school, including University. The Jef Jel Project has established women's micro finance projects, empowering women. And additionally vital is Jef Jel's partnership with MedShare, which has provided much-needed medical equipment and supplies for the city hospital in Kaolak, as well as multiple area clinics, most importantly supplying clinics and midwives with maternity kits which provide sanitary supplies for childbirth. The Jef Jel Project will continue and Papa Jenaba's impact in Senegal will not be forgotten.



Candler was defined by his love of family, sense of humor and dedication to his many friends. Candler leaves behind his wife, Colline; children, Jennifer Broom, Bo Broom (Holly); grandchildren Jake, Rhys and Edie; sister, Mary Ellen Broom Imlay; as well cousins, nieces, nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Candler's name be made to Jef Jel Project, Inc. through its website jefjelprojectsenegal.org or by check to Jef Jel Project, Inc., 5911 Windy Lane, Port St. Joe, FL 32456.



Interment at Decatur Cemetery will be private, followed by a memorial service on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM, at Decatur Presbyterian Church, immediately followed by a reception at the church.

