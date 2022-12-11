ajc logo
Broom, Candler

BROOM, Candler Murphey

Candler Murphey Broom, age 82 of Decatur, GA passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. A memorial service for Candler will be held Thursday, December 22 at 3:00 PM at Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030.

Funeral services entrusted to Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405, 850-769-7210. Obituary to follow.

