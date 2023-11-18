Brooks, Sibyl

BROOKS (SEYMOUR), Sibyl



Sibyl Brooks, age 91, of Monroe, passed away on November 10, 2023. She was born in Elbert County on May 9, 1932, to the late Augie Irene Burden Seymour and the late Jesse David Seymour. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Dr. James F. Brooks.



Surviving are sons and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Debbie Brooks, Doug Brooks; numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at the St. Alban's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Richard Bardusch officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local humane society. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.



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