BROOKS, Sheldon C.



Sheldon C. Brooks July 5, 1925 - January 8th, 2021, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Rush) and grandson Lochlan Brooks. He is survived by sons, Stanton Brooks (Bill Parmer), Daniel Brooks (Fiona Boneham) grandchildren Xena, Iolanthe, and Prajna, as well as former wives, Helen Brooks, Barbara Jaroka, and partner, Rosemary Quillin.



After his beloved wife, Lois, succumbed to cancer in 2014, he moved to Atlanta, GA to be closer to his son, Stan. Sheldon settled into Atlanta with ease, making new friends and finding love again with his later-in-life partner, Rosemary Quillin.



Sheldon was dynamic, vibrant, and "sharp as a tack" up to the end. Loved and respected, he traveled the world looking for new opportunities and adventures. He appreciated and collected beautiful objects from sports cars to fine art. He will be greatly missed.

