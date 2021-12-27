BROOKS, Ronald Gary



Ronald Gary Brooks born in Atlanta, Georgia, February 25, 1938, died on December 20, 2021. Ron was the only child of Lucille R. and Cecil H. Brooks, both deceased. He was a graduate of Northside High School (1956), Emory University (1960) and the New York School of Interior Design (1963). He also attended the Ecoles d'Art Americaines in Fontainebleau, France (1963). He served in The U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. Ron had a long career in interior design at both RICH'S and Carithers-Wallace-Courtenay. He is survived by his life partner, Ben Culmyer, along with friends and cousins. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Please omit flowers and/or donations. All arrangements were the explicit wishes of the deceased.



