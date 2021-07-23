BROOKS, Martha C.



Mrs. Martha C. Brooks age 98 of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna with Rev. Derek Porter officiating. Interment will be 11 AM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Beckley, WV. Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her husband, Holroyd Brooks, 2 Sons-Kenneth & Forrest Brooks, Granddaughter-Maura Schramek and several siblings. Surviving are: Daughters-Rene (Ron) Nelson of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Kerrianne (Steven) Hunter of Smyrna, GA, Sister-Sally Griffith of Elkridge, MD, 3 Grandchildren-Nicole Cain, Samuel Brooks, Jamison Brooks, 5 Great Grandchildren-Lillian Cain, Shelby Brooks, Jacob Brooks, Rex Schramek and Abigail Brooks. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Georgia Center for the Visually Impaired, 739 West Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA, 30308 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Ste. 200, Rye Brook, NY, 10573. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Sunday, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna (770)435-4467.



