BROOKS, Marion D. "Butch"



Marion D. "Butch" Brooks passed away April 18, 2021.



Butch was a retired educator, High School Football/Baseball Coach, and College Football Administrator. Coach Brooks began his coaching career after serving in the USAF during the Vietnam War. A disabled veteran, Coach Brooks began his teaching and coaching career at Washington-Wilkes High School in Washington, GA.



Following retirement, he served as an administrator at Georgia Institute of Technology, Athletic Dept., Atlanta, GA. While at Georgia Tech, he served under Coach George O'Leary as Director of High School Relation, and under Coach Chan Gailey as Director of Football Operations, until his retirement in 2008.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Brain Tumor Society, braintumor.org, Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org, or Partnership with Native Americans (PWNA) nativepartnership.org.



Coach Brooks specifically asked the family not to plan a memorial service. Please leave messages, photos and videos via a virtual guestbook. Simply download the App "Take Part" https://takepart-app.com/download and join our guestbook using the code: E9GEZ.



Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

