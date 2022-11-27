BROOKS, lll, Lovic Alton



Lovic Alton Brooks, III died peacefully Tuesday, November 22, 2022, following a short illness. He was surrounded by his family at his home on Lake Murray in Chapin, SC. He was a devoted family man, loyal friend, esteemed attorney, and avid South Carolina Gamecock fan. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow at the church. Lovic was born July 24, 1952 in Anderson, SC to the late Lovic Alton Brooks, Jr. and Carrie Alice Jenkins Brooks.



Lovic is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law where he obtained his Juris Doctorate in 1977. Lovic was a member of both the South Carolina and Georgia State Bars.



Lovic followed in his father's footsteps becoming a labor and employment attorney. After getting his start at his father's Atlanta law firm Constangy, Brooks & Smith, Lovic helped open the firm's Columbia, SC location. He later founded two firms, Ellzey & Brooks and Brooks Law Firm. Over his decades-long career, Lovic has handled litigation matters before the U.S. Supreme Court, several U.S. Courts of Appeal, and U.S. District Courts and state courts throughout the United States.



For over 40 years, Lovic contributed to the leadership and administration of the South Carolina Judicial Invitational Golf Classic and was passionate about its enduring success.



Outside of work Lovic was very involved with matters of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, and its governing body, Trinity Presbytery. He served as moderator of the church session as well as moderator of the presbytery and many church committees over the years. He was recently honored with the distinction of Elder Emeritus.



A day in the life of Lovic predictably consisted of browsing news and sports updates on his iPad, trips to the store, and FaceTimes with loved ones. Lovic treasured time with family and friends– POETS Club, boating and floating on Lake Murray, and gatherings in his hometown Atlanta and beloved Highlands, NC. His greatest passion was attending, watching and re-watching Gamecock athletics, often with his (much older) best friend of nearly 50 years Bill Dodson and his wife, Susan. His devotion to the Gamecocks was unmatched, having only missed two home football games over the course of over 50 years.



He is survived by his wife and love for 35 years Nancy Phillips Brooks; five daughters - Courtney Altizer (Clay), Erin Hamby, Laura Ashley Brooks (Daniel Wilson), Leslie Ann Brooks "LAB" Curry (Josh), and Carrie Clare "CeCe" Brooks; four sisters - Margaret Kelley (Lynn), Debbie Keller (Tom), Alice Bowen, Susan Pitts (Larry); five grandchildren- Cora Altizer, Cale Altizer, Lauren Curry, Mary Kate Curry, Natalie Curry, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his sister Catherine L. Brooks.



His family would like to thank the many friends who have visited, called and expressed love and support, and the Gamecock football team for their victory over Tennessee – a great final game



for an avid long-time fan. In the spirit of the fighting Gamecocks, garnet and black attire is encouraged at the service. Contributions in his memory may be made to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.



Whitaker Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.

